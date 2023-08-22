Christopher Van Driel RUTLAND — Christopher Van Driel, 30 of Rutland, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Rutland on November 12, 1992, the son of Peter and Tina (Bennett) Van Driel. He had been employed by Westminster Cracker in Rutland. Christopher liked gaming, spending time with friends and being outdoors.He loved animals, owning 2 cats. He is survived by his father Peter Van Driel, his brothers James Van Driel and Allen Spaulding, and his sister Naomi Van Driel. A celebration of life will be held at the Italian American Club on West Street in Rutland on Monday August 28th between 2 and 4 pm. Chris was a big believer in helping the down and out, so in leiu of flowers please, look around your life and lend a helping hand.
