Chu Suk Lee KILLINGTON — Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, beloved Chu Suk Lee (O’Donnell), fondly called Suki, passed away. Suki’s life was about the journey, not the destination, as she cha-cha-cha’ed through countless unique life experiences. Born in Japanese-occupied Korea, she developed a deep sense of resilience, independence and strength that served her throughout her life. Her personality broke through any language barrier, allowing her to make numerous connections across four continents. Whether in Korea, Italy, Australia or the USA, her presence filled any room she occupied. She brought unapologetic confidence, quick wit and style to every interaction that demanded the love of everyone she met. Suki gave a bit of herself to all those who loved her. Her two daughters, Giuliana and Anna Maria, learned from their mother how to be adaptable, courageous and steadfast. She ensured her grandchildren valued what she loved – from Korean food to a good time. At the Maples, she was a true social butterfly, curating deep friendships by sharing her energy, cooking and sense of fun. Her final days brought her to Killington, Vermont, where she passed in the peak of fall foliage, surrounded by beautiful scenery that mirrored her colorful essence. As she prepared to leave this world, she brought together family and friends from all walks of life. She passed peacefully, surrounded by the love everyone felt for her. Suki is survived by daughters, Giuliana and husband Michael, Anna Maria; sisters, Younja, Junam and Inga; brother, Ju Heun; grandchildren, Erica and husband Fabio, Alessandra, George and partner Thomas, Jessica Matteucci; and great-granddaughter, Stella. As Suki wished, there will be no funeral service. In honor of Suki’s memory, donations should be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
