Claire B. McNeish RUTLAND — Clare Borowy McNeish, loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully in Rutland, Vermont, on June 10, with family members by her side. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday on May 29. Clare was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she graduated with honors from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. Clare married James A. McNeish in 1954, and they soon moved to Port Washington, NY, where they lived for almost 40 years. The couple retired to Reston, Virginia in 1995, and shortly after Jim’s passing in 2013, Clare relocated to Rutland, Vermont. Clare was witty, well-read, elegant, and kind, and had a boundless devotion to family. She and Jim were congregants of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Port Washington and were involved in social, educational, and fund-raising activities there for many years. Clare was predeceased by James, her husband of 59 years, and her brother, Francis Borowy of Fort Worth, Texas. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Sallie McNeish Gill and Larry Jensen of Rutland, Amy McNeish Rowland and Jeffrey Rowland of Port Washington, New York, and Charles S. McNeish and Brigid Gray-McNeish of Reston, Virginia. Clare was the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth and Anne Rowland and Timothy, Catherine, and Andrew McNeish. A memorial service and reception will be held at The Gables, 1 Gables Place, Rutland on Thursday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
