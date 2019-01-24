Claire B. Watts HARTFORD — Claire B. Watts, 96, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 13, 2019, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vermont. Claire was born in Lisbon, Connecticut, on Nov. 26, 1922, to Alfred and Beatrice (Bergeron) Martin. A lifelong passion for literature, education and art began early in life, as Claire once described in her own words in a personal essay: “I walked about three miles to the library when I was about seven and carried home as many books as I was allowed to check out.” After graduating from Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Connecticut, in 1941, Claire won a scholarship to attend the American School of Design in New York City. “These memories lasted through the years,” Claire wrote. “Sketching classes along the docks, museum visits, long evening walks along the city’s canyons, analyzing the displays and art works.” Her aspirations to pursue art and design were interrupted by the start of World War II, and Claire moved home to help support her family. She worked in a factory making aircraft hubs, “drilling and milling each night.” She met an ensign in the Merchant Marines named George E. Watts at a local dance. “We danced to ‘Besame Mucho’ and ‘Paper Doll’ on the jukeboxes,” Claire wrote. They married a year later on Dec. 15, 1944, in York, Pennsylvania. They lived in Taftsville and Cromwell, Connecticut, before moving to Hartford, Vermont, to raise a family. Claire resided there for the last 55 years. She returned to her own education and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies in 1976 from Goddard College. She worked at many local area libraries, including Dartmouth Thayer School of Engineering, Baker Library, Kimball Union Academy and Hanover High School. Claire had a love for gardens in her local community. She volunteered with various organizations such as the Hartford Garden Friends, Glory Days of the Railroad and the Committee of Historic Preservation. A devoted mother, a caring daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, Claire loved, most of all, her family. “Caring for your children never ends, the cord is there even if it is stretched over thousands of miles,” she wrote. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth, in 1953; her husband, George, in 1999; and her sister, Arlene Ferree, in 2018. She leaves a daughter, Susan Baldwin, of Waterbury, Vermont, and a son, David Watts and wife Kathleen, of Castleton, Vermont; eight grandchildren Megan Baldwin and husband Steven DaSilva, of Somerville, Massachusetts, Lauren (Watts) Roy and husband Brian, of Kennebunk, Maine, Benjamin Watts, of Burlington, Vermont, Leigh Watts, of New York City, Bill Welch and wife Tonya, of Sudbury, Vermont, Chris Clogston, of Proctor, Vermont, Russell Clogston and wife Tina, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Joshua Closton, of Orwell, Vermont; nine great-grandchildren Mia DaSilva, Sam DaSilva, Devin Roy, Jayden Roy, Sarah (Welch) Lemery and husband Stefan, Hannah Welch, Kalah Welch, Moriah Welch and Zechariah Welch; a niece, Barbara (Ferree) Brooks and husband Gordon, and their children Cameron Brooks and Julia Brooks; and a nephew, Robert Ferree and wife Diane. A graveside service and gathering is planned for the spring. Condolences may be expressed to Claire’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, physical therapists and staff members at Mountain View Genesis in Rutland, Vermont, and Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vermont, for their kindness, caring work and assistance throughout the last few years. In lieu of flowers, at Claire’s request, donations can be made to Hartford Garden Friends, P.O. Box 804, Wilder, VT 05088.
