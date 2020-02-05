Claire Louise Snyder BENSON — Claire Louise Snyder, 87, a longtime resident of Benson, died Friday evening, Jan. 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Andover, Massachusetts. She was born on May 21, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Lewis and Marion (Mason) Gaskill. Mrs. Snyder graduated high school in Hopedale, Massachusetts, and then attended the Providence Bible Institute prior to graduating from the Castleton College with a teaching degree. She was the first and second grade teacher in the Benson Village School for over 25 years until her retirement in 1994. Mrs. Snyder enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting and rug-braiding but most of all, spending time with her daughter and family in her later years. She attended Calvary Bible Church in Rutland, Hydeville Baptist Church and the Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Gail Hairston and husband Allen of Andover, Massachusetts; a daughter-in-law, Laima Pauliukonis; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Hairston, Timothy Hairston, Adam Snyder and Salim Snyder; three sisters, Glady Anderberg, Elizabeth Demars and Eleanor Evers, and a brother, Harold Gaskill; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Robert Snyder, in 1980; a son, Gary, in 2003; three brothers, Lewis Gaskill, William Gaskill and Earl Gaskill, and a sister, Alice Slavin. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Fairview Cemetery in Benson, date forthcoming. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
