Claire P. Hance RUTLAND — Claire P. Hance, born July 26, 1926, died Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 93. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 61 years. Claire leaves behind many family members and friends, who will miss her quick wit and kind heart. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. Claire loved spending time at the animal shelter. A celebration of life will be held in the springtime of next year, the time of year Claire loved and waited for all winter. Please enjoy one of Claire's poems. SO REMEMBER ME Too soon enough the flame will flicker gone. Neither Hell nor Heaven search for me. No words or works will linger on. No place except in Godly memories. To Earth then give my ashen dust. And share the promise of eternity. The hope to which I have gave my trust. A life that was, is not, is yet to be. To mourn the death of dreams, the wreck of scenes. Is vanity, an unreasoning extreme? So if in time my words alone their inference increasingly remain all one However I maintained my integrity that emulate and so remember me.
