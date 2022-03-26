Claire (Stewart) Creaser GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Claire Elaine (Stewart) Creaser, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, Maryland, from Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her son, Randy Creaser (Steve Zagami); daughters, Jody Savage and Jonna Clarkson; two grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Born in Rutland, Vermont, Claire graduated from Rutland High School in 1942 where she was active in sports and glee club. She received a nursing degree from McGill University, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In 1945, she joined the WACS and was a Senior Cadet Nurse stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. After the end of WWII, she worked at Rutland Hospital. In 1947, she married Frank Allen Creaser, from Ludlow, Vermont. In 1957, while accompanying her husband on a business (Philco Corp.) trip to Nova Scotia, Claire claimed a women’s world record for catching a 702-pound Bluefin tuna in Conception Bay with only a simple rod and reel. She had never intended to fish but on a dare, she decided to try it for the first time. While strapped into a fighting chair, dressed in borrowed sweatpants, a white cashmere sweater and a string of pearls, she spent seven hours in the pouring rain to bring in the fish. She was the only person on the boat that day of all men who caught a fish. After living briefly in Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, the family settled in rural Goshen Estates in Montgomery County, Maryland, in the early-1960s and raised Tennessee Walking horses. Claire lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for 58 years as a homemaker and dedicated volunteer at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension's Charity Shop. Interment will be in the Foundry United Methodist Church Columbarium, Washington, DC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
