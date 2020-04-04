Clara T. Mondella RUTLAND - Clara T. Mondella, 92, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home in the presence of her family. She was born in West Rutland, Sept. 27, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Markowski) Wojcik. Clara attended St. Stanislaus School and was a graduate of West Rutland High School, Class of 1945. On Nov. 25, 1949, she was married to John Louis Mondella Sr. Mrs. Mondella was employed as a machine operator in Rutland for many years. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. Surviving are her son, John L. Mondella Jr. of Rutland; a daughter, Doreen White and husband John of Rutland; two grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Jonathan White; and a great granddaughter Auraura White. She was predeceased by her husband in 2006; by three brothers, Stanley, Daniel and Frank; and by three sisters, Josephine, Bernadette and Cecilia. Funeral services will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland at a later date, followed by a graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West. Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
