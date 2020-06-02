Clara T. (Wojick) Mondella RUTLAND — The funeral service for Clara T. (Wojick) Mondella, 92, who died April 1, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland, officiated by the Rev. Avelino Vahl, pastor. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
