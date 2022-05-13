Clarence A. Ransom RUTLAND — The funeral service for Clarence Albert Ransom, 74, of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Rutland, who died Dec. 28, 2021, in Tuson, Arizona, will be 12 noon Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Durfee Funeral Home, where a calling hour begins at 11 a.m. prior to the service, and followed by burial in Poultney Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
