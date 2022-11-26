Clarence C. Whitney GERMANTOWN, MD — Clarence Charles Whitney, 86, of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 at Adventist Shady Grove Hospital, Maryland with his family by his side. Clarence was born on December 13th, 1935 in Ticonderoga, NY. He was the only son of Charles Tyrrell Whitney and Winifred (Reaffel) Whitney, and predeceased by sisters Rutheda and Katherine. Clarence grew up in Schroon Lake and Glens Falls, NY. He graduated from Glens Falls High School where he played the clarinet in the concert band, orchestra and marching band, and participated in the German club. Clarence attended the Cornell University School of Architecture on a full Navy ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor’s of Architecture degree. Immediately upon graduation he entered into active duty as an Ensign in the United States Navy He served 3 years on active duty and an additional 26 years in the US Naval Reserve, retiring as a Commander. After the Navy, Clarence began practicing architecture in Rochester, NY. It was in Rochester that he met his beloved wife Carol Catherine McEneany and they married on July 31st, 1964, spending 58 fun filled years together. They had 2 sons shortly thereafter, Charles and James. In 1967 they relocated to Rutland, VT where Clarence opened a franchise of Crandall Associates Architects. Clarence was active in the Rotary Club where he served in various capacities including President. He was an avid sailor, woodworker, and reader. In 1992 Clarence and Carol relocated to Baldwinsville, NY with Clarence taking a position at King & King Architects where he worked for the next 15 years. Shortly after moving to Baldwinsville they purchased a sailboat and docked it at the south end of Cayuga Lake where Clarence and Carol spent most of their weekends and vacations for the next 25 years doing what they truly loved: sailing! In 2021 Clarence and Carol relocated to Germantown, MD to be closer to immediate family. Clarence is survived by his wife Carol, sons/daughters-in-law Jimmy/Laurie and Charlie/Megan. He has 6 grandchildren: David, Jessica, Delaney, Morgan, Maggie & Maureen; 4 nephews - Michael and Brian Burke, Andrew and Jeffrey Batt and 2 nieces - Kelly (Burke) Sharp and Patty (Burke) Karl. Services entrusted to Going Home Cremation and Funeral Care.
