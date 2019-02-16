Clarence E. Fagan Jr. VERGENNES — Clarence E. Fagan Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his daughter, Claudia and husband Harold’s home in New Haven, with his wife of 66 years, Patricia, by his side. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 17, at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Peter’s Church in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Red Cross, 117 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, whose kind assistance, the family sincerely appreciates. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
