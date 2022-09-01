Clarence "Kojak" Isaacs RUTLAND — Clarence Isaacs, 40 of Rutland, died Thursday, August 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fayette, Kentucky and eventually relocated to Vermont. He had been employed as a painter in the area for several years. He liked to fish, cook and eat spicy foods. He is survived by his fiancée Ann Cormia of Rutland, Mother Joann Isaacs Davis, stepfather Leo Davis Sr and stepmother Bobbi Napier, brothers Leo Davis Jr, Nathan Davis, Isaac Napier and Robert Davis, and sisters Sasha Davis and Kiah Smith, all of Kentucky. A celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Place, 10 Lincoln Ave, Rutland,VT on September 2nd from 1-3.
