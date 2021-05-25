Clarence K. Haynes MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Clarence K. Haynes, 70, of Middletown Springs, died Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born July 21, 1950, the son of C. Ralph and Carolyn (Kelley) Haynes. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and from Vermont Technical College with a degree in Agribusiness. Clarence married Sharon Snow in 1973. They were happily married for 47 years, building their home and family in Middletown Springs. He worked for many years in agriculture in Rutland County, servicing farm equipment all around the area. He then spent more than 30 years as a rural letter carrier in the Wallingford, Poultney and Hampton, New York, area. He retired from the USPS in 2009. In his retirement, he maintained many of his civic duties, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and worked at various part-time jobs and on projects at home. Clarence was very committed to serving his community his whole life. As a lifelong resident of Middletown Springs, he held membership and leadership roles on the Volunteer Fire Department, the Grange, the Select Board and the School Board. He also served as asst. state steward for the Vermont Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was particularly committed to his work on behalf of the students and schools in Middletown Springs and surrounding areas. He was a member of the Middletown Springs Elementary School Board, as well as the newly formed Wells Spring School Board. He also served for years both as member and president of the Supervisory Union Board as well as on the Vermont State School Board Association, serving as chairman for a period of time, and was the Vermont delegate to the National School Board Association. He served as a mentor and a resource for board members, administrators and parents, and his presence and knowledge will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Daryl (Elaina) and their son, Aaron, daughter Kristal (Justin) Hier and their daughters, Molly and Bailey, Eric (Angela) and their children, Max and Allie, and Kara and her children, Hunter and Baby S, all of Middletown Springs; brothers Robert, Earl and Ray of Rutland and Carl of Middletown; sisters Alice Hoisington of Tinmouth and Susan Langdon of Tennessee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his grandparents, Clarence and Alida Haynes and Kirby and Katherine Kelley, and brothers Mark and John (both died in infancy), all of Middletown Springs. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of his years of tireless work to support students, please send memorial donations to: Clarence Haynes Memorial Scholarship Fund, GRCSU, 16 Evelyn St., Rutland, VT 05701.
