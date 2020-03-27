Clarence Orange Wetherby Jr. RUTLAND — Clarence Orange Wetherby Jr, 76, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Pines of Rutland. Mr. Wetherby was born in Randolph on Dec. 1, 1943. He was the son of Clarence and Daisy (White) Wetherby Sr. He was a long-time Rutland resident. His pleasures were good food and the company of friends. He received special education services form the Community Access Program. Surviving is a niece, Cynthia Romano, of Plattsburgh, New York; and his guardian, Dale Severy; and his many friends from C.A.P. and the Pines. Graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
