Clarence "Pete" Wyman DORSET — Clarence "Pete" Wyman, 90, traveled the world while serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict but never wished to live anywhere but his beloved Vermont. Pete was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1929, son of Joseph and Doris Dorr Wyman. He was educated in Dorset schools and graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1948. In 1950, after first being rejected because he didn’t weigh enough, Pete enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Roosevelt, the first aircraft carrier to take nuclear weapons to sea. He served his country until 1954 and returned home to Vermont. For most of his adult life, he worked as a carpenter, helping to build downtown Manchester and the revitalization of the Equinox Hotel, and as a gardener maintaining some of the area’s most beautiful properties. Pete had a full head of hair until his dying day, and he loved to rub his hand across it while contemplating a question. He was an attentive husband, father and grandfather with an open and loving heart. He read his newspapers, the Bennington Banner, the Rutland Herald and the Manchester Journal, with a keen eye for detail that he would share with any and all listeners. Pete served as the Senior Vice Commander and held various other offices in the Manchester VFW Post. In 2018, he traveled to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight to tour the war memorials and to be recognized for his military service. He was a member of the Green Mountain Boys, a Little League coach and a deacon at the United Church of Christ in Dorset. For many years, Pete and his wife, Marla, who predeceased him in 2011, had a vegetable garden that was the envy of the neighborhood. Pete grew a wide variety of fruits and vegetables and Marla turned them into extraordinary preserves, pies and dishes that family members recall with great fondness. Pete leaves his children Peter Wyman and wife Deb, of East Dorset; Kevin Wyman and wife Susan Schoenberger, of West Hartford, CT; and Keith Wyman, of Dorset. He also leaves his grandchildren Gregory Wyman and wife Amanda, Megan Fuller and husband Aric, AJ Wyman, Jenna Wyman, Claire Wyman, Matthew Wyman, Ethan Wyman and Delaney Wyman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Marla, he was predeceased by his brother, Frederic, in 2010; and by an infant son, Gordon. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. graveside in the Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. If friends desire, memorial gifts may be made to VNA Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.