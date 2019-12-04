Clarence R. “Dick” Adams Sr. 1933-2019 FAIR HAVEN — Clarence R. “Dick” Adams Sr., of Arcadia, FL, and formerly of Glassboro, NJ, and Fair Haven, VT, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Port Charlotte, FL, after a period of declining health. He was 85. Mr. Adams was born Dec. 15, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA, the youngest son of Paul S. Adams Sr. and Margaret L. (Carey) Adams. He attended public schools in Glassboro, graduating in 1952 from Glassboro High School where he lettered in football and basketball and served as class treasurer. He married Carol Lea Weir on Sept. 25, 1954, and Mr. and Mrs. Adams made their home in Glassboro until 1972. Immediately after high school, he was employed as a technician at Western Electric before joining E.I. DuPont de Nemoirs as an electrician at its Deepwater, NJ, plant, working there until moving his family to Fair Haven in 1972. In Vermont, he was briefly employed by Burroughs Corp. before beginning a 20-year career as an electrician at General Electric’s Aircraft Engine Group (now GE Aviation) plant in Rutland. He retired from General Electric in 1995. Mr. Adams was active in youth sports throughout his life, coaching Pee Wee football and baseball in Glassboro and baseball in Fair Haven. He also served as a longtime volunteer in the Glassboro Fire Department. After the death of his first wife in 1991, Mr. Adams married Roberta Chanski in 1993. They made their home in Benson, VT. In retirement, he volunteered as a guide and electrician at Karchner Caverns State Park in Benson, AZ, and traveled extensively before moving to Arcadia in 2009. He was a communicant at St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church in Glassboro, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven and at St. Paul’s Church in Arcadia. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus Assumption Council 3397 in Glassboro. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and, despite living in New England, a longtime fan of the New York Yankees. Mr. Adams was predeceased by his first wife, Carol, in 1991; by a granddaughter, Margaret Carol Adams, in 1981; by his parents; and by two brothers Paul S. Adams Jr. and John C. Adams Sr. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi, of Arcadia. He is also survived by five children: sons Clarence R. “Rick” Adams Jr. and wife Mary Beth, of Wilder, VT, Charles R. “Ron” Adams Sr. and wife Jill, of Fair Haven, and John C. “Jack” Adams Sr. and wife Sharon, also of Fair Haven; and daughters Rachelle Temple and husband Kirt, of Orwell, VT, and Renee Mandigo and husband Chip, of Castleton, VT. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, Mr. Adams is survived by stepdaughters Karon Chanski, of Castleton, and Mary Jo Chanski, of Rutland; by stepson James Chanski, of Lake George, NY; and by five step-grandchildren. Memorial services for Mr. Adams will be held in Florida and in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.