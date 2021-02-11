Clarence R. Sweeney CASTLETON — Clarence Raymond Sweeney, 97, of Castleton died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 15, 1924, in Hydeville, the son of Daniel J. and Florence (Gould) Sweeney. Mr. Sweeney was employed by several plumbing and heating supply companies, including F.W. Webb where he worked for the last several years before his retirement in the early-1990s. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Castleton. Mr. Sweeney served the Town of Castleton on the School Board of the Fair Haven Union High School for several years. He was a board director at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp for many years. He loved spending time at the family camp on Lake Bomoseen. Survivors include three sons, Gary (Loraine) of Castleton, Ronald (Becky) of Hydeville, and Daniel (Andrea) of Hampton, New York; sister-in-law Florence Taggart of Castleton; nine grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Ryan, Emily, Olivia, Noah, Christopher, Molly and Jesse; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Dora (Taggart) Sweeney, in 2008; and a daughter, Doreen Sweeney-Dodge, in 2017; a son, Richard W. Sweeney, in 2020; a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Sweeney, in 1975; a sister, Florence Reil, and three brothers, Francis Sweeney, Edward Sweeney and William Sweeney. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A prayer service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass and burial in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Conservation Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp, Mail to: VTFW, ATTN: GMCC Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620; or to a charity of one’s choice.
