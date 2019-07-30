Clarence "Pete" Wyman DORSET — Graveside funeral services with military honors for Clarence “Pete” Wyman, who passed away July 2, 2019 will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT.
