Clarissa C. Coleman FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Clarissa Carlisle Coleman, 81, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away March 4, 2020, in Florida. Born in Springfield Hospital, Springfield, Vermont, daughter of Margaret Holman Carlisle and William Herbert Carlisle on Nov. 4, 1938, she graduated from Springfield, Vermont, High School, Class of 1956. Clarissa married Allen R. Coleman, Nov. 16, 1957, in Cavendish, Vermont, at the Cavendish Baptist Church. She was a member of Cavendish Baptist Church since 1952. She spent her early life in Chester and Cavendish, Vermont. In her teenage years, she lived with several different families and her last two years of high school she lived with Eric and Janet Bibens helping to raise their children, Leslie, Marcia, Russell, Roy and Robert. For the past 35 years, the Colemans lived in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce, Florida, and spent their summers in Springfield and Chester/Andover, Vermont. Clarissa retired from Lawnwood Pavilion, Fort Pierce, Florida, as switchboard operator for 12 years. In her earlier years, Mrs. Coleman was active in the Cavendish Baptist Church teaching Sunday school and helping with Bible school and in the Junior Choir. She also served as kitchen coordinator of the North Springfield Baptist Church and was active in the Woman’s Union. She also helped with Bible school and the Youth Groups. She was den mother and very active with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts in North Springfield. She was treasurer of the PTA in North Springfield schools in the '70s. She was very active in the Springfield, Vermont, Jaycees and Jaycettes in the '70s and was treasurer of the Jaycettes. She also worked at Springfield Hospital for several years and for Dr. Shoemaker and Dr. Kirkland. In Florida, she also worked for several different doctors. Survivors include her husband, Allen R. Coleman of Chester, Vermont; daughter, Leslie and husband Edward Hutchins of Croydon, New Hampshire; son, Brent Coleman of Chester, Vermont; five grandchildren, William Hutchins of Croydon, New Hampshire, Bronwen Hutchins of Rogers, Arkansas, Marjorie and husband Mike Calise of Ocean City, New Jersey, Jackson and wife Samantha Hutchins of Grantham, New Hampshire, Mary Hutchins of Croydon, New Hampshire, and Miami, Florida; five great-grandchildren, William Hutchins, Michael, Ettabelle and Evelyn Calise, and Hanna Hutchins; brother, Leonard Carlisle of Ludlow, Vermont; brother-in-law and wife, David and Terry Coleman of Springfield, Vermont; sisters-in-law Claire Lacombe of Naperville, Illinois, and Betty and Paul Batchelder of Enfield, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Margaret Carlisle; brother, Glenn Carlisle and wife Janette; sister and husband, Edna and Art Stocker. Clarissa was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She was generous with her time and always willing to help friends and family. Clarissa always made a point of visiting with friends and her family as often as she could on her returns to the area in the summer months. She had a particular interest in spending time in helping elderly friends and family. A memorial service will be held in Cavendish, Vermont, at a later date. Those who wish to contribute, send their donations to Gill Home, Ludlow, Vermont, Activities Fund; or to the Cavendish Baptist Church in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
