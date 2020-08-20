Clarissa Carlisle Coleman CAVENDISH — The walk-through calling hour for Clarissa Carlisle Coleman, 81, who died March 4, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Cavendish Baptist Church, mask-wearing required. The graveside service with social distancing will follow at 11 a.m. in Cavendish Village Cemetery. There will be no reception.
