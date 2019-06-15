Claude E. Buffum, Sr. rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Claude Emery Buffum, Sr., 85, of Castleton and former resident of Pawlet who died Saturday morning June 8, 2019 at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing was held 10 .am. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. The Pastor Erron Hubbell officiated. Words of remembrance were by his daughter Cynthia Ettori and poems were read by daughter April Friedmann and his sister Carolyn Jones. Bearers were Eric Buffum, Brian Buffum, Ben Hon, Randy Ettori, Ryan Stamper and Taylor Friedman. Burial with military honors followed at the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Honors were provided by the America Legion Post #31 Color Guard and the U. S. Marine Corps. A reception was held at the South Wallingford grange hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or the Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department.
