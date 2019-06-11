Claude E. Buffum Sr. CASTLETON — Claude Emery Buffum Sr., 85, of Castleton and formerly of Pawlet, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Granville (New York) Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born on Dec. 26, 1933, in Arlington, the son of Cecil O. and Christie May (Slason) Buffum. He grew up in Wallingford and Tinmouth. Mr. Buffum enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving stateside during the Korean War prior to his honorable discharge. He also served several years in the National Guard. He was employed by Vermont Marble Quarry in Danby for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, active in the Grange, and volunteered as an instructor in First Aid and Hunters' Safety. Mr. Buffum enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving, hunting, fishing, camping, poetry, music and genealogy. Survivors include four children Claude Buffum Jr., of Middletown Springs, Cynthia Ettori, of Castleton, Mark Buffum, of Granville, New York, April Friedmann, of Pawlet; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two siblings Carolyn Jones, of Ira, Charles Buffum, of Bomoseen; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Laura Fisk Buffum, and by his second wife, Julia May Reed Buffum; two brothers Carroll and Cecil Buffum, and a sister, Charlotte Adams. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Chapter Alzheimer’s Association; or Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department.
