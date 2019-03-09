Claude F. Fredericks WALLINGFORD — Claude Francis Fredericks, 77, of Wallingford died unexpectedly Sunday evening at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 4, 1941 in Wallingford, the son of Francis Daniel and Gertrude Diantha (Keyes) Fredericks. Mr. Fredericks attended Wallingford schools. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Survivors include four sisters, Theresa Fredericks of Wallingford, Helen Fredericks, Beverly Fredericks and Carol McNatt of TX; two brothers, Ralph Fredericks of Wallingford and Henry Fredericks of Rutland; and his niece and longtime caretaker Angel Fredericks. He was predeceased by a sister, Marion Fredericks on October 27, 2016, and two brothers, George Fredericks and William Fredericks. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Green Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773.
