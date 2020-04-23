Claudette L. Lummer RUTLAND — Claudette L. Lummer, 75, died April 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Farmington, Maine, Nov. 15, 1944, daughter of George and Raymonde (Nadeau) Paradis. Surviving are her husband, Edward G. Lummer of Rutland; three sons, Timothy Ward (Melissa Clark) of Florence; David Ward (Mandy) of Whitehall, New York; Hilary Lummer of Bow, New Hampshire; a daughter, Thea Smet (Chris) of Milton; three brothers, Peter Paradis (Barbara) of Rutland; Roger Paradis of Ludlow; and Michael Paradis; three sisters, Pierrette Mahar of Castleton; Jenny Swensen (William) of Enfield, New Hampshire, Suzanne Jamison (Ty) of Tucson, Arizona; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Ward, in 2016 and by a daughter, Brett Lummer, in 2015. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.