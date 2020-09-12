Claudia Lucy Comstock LODI, Calif. — Claudia Lucy Comstock went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after suffering a brief illness complicated by her Alzheimer's disease. She passed peacefully with her devoted husband, Bruce Eld, at her side, in Lodi, California. Claudia was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in Hartford, Connecticut, the youngest daughter of Charles and Bernice (Beresford) Comstock. She married Thomas Hazeltine in 1965 and raised two daughters, Jeanette and Tammie, in Andover, Vermont. Claudia was very active in youth 4-H, gardening, church and community functions, and sewing. After many years of living in Andover, where she was the town clerk from 1986-1992, Claudia relocated to South Royalton, Vermont, and attended Vermont Law School, becoming a paralegal in 1995. After graduation, she stayed on at Vermont Law School as an employee. In 2010, she married her loving husband, Bruce Eld. Together, they traveled between Vermont and Florida as “snowbirds” prior to moving to Lodi, California, in 2015. Claudia is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughters Jeanette Hazeltine Haight and Tammie Hazeltine Holloway and their spouses; her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Violet and Jessica; her sisters, Elaine Eppler of Elkton, Maryland, and Susan Sandberg of Vernon, Connecticut; as well as one niece, four nephews and many cousins. A family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Claudia's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
