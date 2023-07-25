Clayton C. Senecal RUTLAND — Clayton “Clayt” Cyrille Senecal, 83, passed away 3 July 2023. He was born in Rutland, Vermont to the late Cyrille and Evangelyn Capron Senecal. Clayton was a 4-H member for 7 years and won two scholarships for outstanding club work. He was a Jr. Leader. He pitched baseball in high school and for American Legion, without losing a game. After graduating from Rutland High School in 1957, he became an engineering apprentice for General Electric Co. in Pittsfield, Mass. In June of 1960, he married the love of his life, Barbara Fallon; they met as 4-H leaders and were together over 63 years. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1963 with a B. S. in Electrical Engineering, then went with GE in Syracuse, NY on the Manufacturing Training Program. From then through 1986, he worked with GE in Portsmouth, the Republic of Singapore and Malaysia, and back to Portsmouth again. He then became Executive Plant Manager for Samsung, in NJ, and helped start up their Tijuana, Mexico plant in 1989. In 1990, he became Vice President of Manufacturing for Canon, in Newport News, retiring in 1999. Clayt joined the Churchland Lions Club in 1967 and was District Governor in 1996-97 of Virginia District 24-D, and Council Chair 2008-2009. He was in charge of the Blind Arts and Crafts and drove the Mobile Sight and Hearing Unit for over twenty years. He has been president of the Lions Mobile Sight & Hearing Unit, Lions of Virginia Foundation, Lions Hearing Foundation, Lions 24-D Charity Foundation and the Eyeglass Recycling Center. He was Chairman of the Lions Medical Eye Bank. He was a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow and was awarded the Ambassador of Goodwill from Lions International Association. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Potter and brother, Maxwell Senecal. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; their children, Joseph (Kathy) of Newport News, Martha Huebotter (Bob) of Lakeside, CA, Margaret “Peggy” Senecal of Portsmouth; grandson: Robert “Robbie” and Andrew “Andy” Huebotter of Lakeside, CA.; a brother, William “Bill” (Christa) Senecal; and nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, and friends. There will a Celebration of Life from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10, at the Ambassador Club on Peninsula and London Blvd., Portsmouth. Memorial donations may be made to the Churchland Lions Club, 3145 Sterling Way, Portsmouth, VA 23703 or to the Lions Medical Eye Bank & Research Center at lionseyebank.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
