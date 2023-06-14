Clayton E. Doty WALLINGFORD — The graveside service with Masonic and military honors for Clayton E. Doty, 94, of Wallingford who died on 9 January 2023 will be held 11AM Thursday June 22, 2023 at the East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Visiting Nurses Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.