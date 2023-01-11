Clayton E. Doty WALLINGFORD — Clayton E. Doty, 94, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at The Meadows on 9 January 2023. Born in Clarendon Springs, VT, on September 7, 1928, he was one of eleven children born to DeForest and Irma (Wilkins) Doty and was the last surviving sibling of the family. Raised initially on a farm in the area, both his mother and father died at an early age. His older sisters, who lived in Rutland, cared for him until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 during the final months of WWII. Clayton served only briefly in the Navy, primarily in the Pacific Theater, and was discharged shortly after the end of WWII. He worked on his brother-in-law’s dairy farm in eastern New York for a period of time and then in the marble quarries in West Rutland. In 1947, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, making it a career and retiring in 1968 after a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1966-1967. He also had assignments in Greenland, Florida, New York, California, England, Maryland, and Virginia. Clayton married Arlene M. Carter in Belmont, VT on 16 September 1951. They were married until Arlene’s death in March 2016, almost 65 years. Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1968, Clayton and Arlene settled in Wallingford, VT, where he started a contracting business and opened a small antique shop. Over the course of the next 30 years, Clayton remodeled, restored, built and painted hundreds of homes, barns, and garages from Danby to Rutland and Mount Holly to Tinmouth. He was very actively involved in the antiques business, both buying and selling. He and Arlene were regulars at antique auctions all over Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Clayton developed a strong interest in watches and clocks while dealing in antiques and opened a clock repair business, which he operated well into his eighties. Clayton was an active member of the Masons, serving as Worshipful Master of the Mount Moriah Lodge in East Wallingford. He served on the Prudential Committee for Wallingford and was also active in the Congregational Church for a number of years. He is survived by three children, Daniel C. Doty of Logan Utah, Michael D. Doty of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Cathleen E. Doty of Rutland, Vermont. Clayton was pre-deceased by one granddaughter, Christina Bohannon. He leaves three grandchildren: Jehann Gilman of NC, Daniel E. Doty of Ketchikan AK, and Lara Jones of Riverside CA, and 7 great grandchildren, Taylor, Emily and Megan Bohannon of Murietta CA, Breanne and Jaden Jones of Riverside CA, and Lily and Lucy Doty of Ketchikan AK. Funeral services for Clayton will be held later this Spring at a place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Visiting Nurses Association.
