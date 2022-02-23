Clema Thorpe Bodette Stacey NORTH CLARENDON — Clema Thorpe Bodette Stacey, 94, of North Clarendon, died Feb. 21, 2022, at Rutland Rehab. She was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Charlotte, Vermont, the daughter of Howard and Flora Lambert Thorpe. Clema graduated from Vergennes High School. She worked at Petco Oil for 17 years and Midway Oil for eight years, both as a manager. She worked for 15 years at the North Clarendon Country Store until the age of 85. Clema enjoyed knitting, bingo, and spent her days visiting her husband in the Alzheimer's wing at the nursing home until his passing in 2019. She was famous for making delicious chocolate chip cookies, homemade fudge and being a great boss. She was the wife of the late Gordon Stacey; and is survived by her sons, Roger (Deanie) Bodette, of Arvada, Colorado, Rudy (Johnnie) Bodette, of Castleton, Vermont; and daughters, Connie (Gregg) McKay, of Middletown, Rhode Island, and Gloria Brady, of North Clarendon, Vermont; stepson, Gordon Stacey Jr. (Claudia), of Fair Haven Vermont, and stepdaughter, Brenda Moore, of Nashville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon; son, Donald Bodette; stepdaughters, Eunice Emerson and Alberta West; granddaughter Ashley Bodette; great-grandchildren, Larry and Lillian Hobbs; twin brothers, Harrison and Harry Thorpe; and sisters, Catherine Bates and Mabel Cyr. She believed the secret to her long life was her daily toast with peanut butter on it. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate peanut butter and bread to your local food bank to honor her memory. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
