Clifford C. Jones RUTLAND — Clifford C. Jones, 88, died early Thursday morning May 25, 2023 at Rutland Healthcare and Rehab Center after a brief illness. He was born September 12, 1934 in Poultney VT the son of Roy Fayette Jones and Doris ( King) Jones . Cliff worked as a machinist for many years with General Electric in Rutland. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Cliff was known for his humor and waving to everyone, he loved gardening and riding in his truck with Buddy and Nala. He is survived by his children, Teresa Lynch, of Manning ,S.C., Clifford C. Jones, of Lahbra, CA, John Jones, of Kalispell, MT and Tina Jensen, of Brooksville, FL and also by his five grandchildren. Cliff was predeceased by his parents, by his son Roy K. Jones and a grandson Chris Jones. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.