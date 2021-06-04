Clifford J. Muse SPRINGFIELD — Clifford James Muse, 92, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Springfield Health & Rehab. Center, surrounded by family. He was born May 29, 1929, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, the son of Richard S. Sr. and Helen (Smith) Muse. He graduated from Wakefield High School, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Muse married Mary C. Malonson Feb. 4, 1956, in Wakefield. He was a mechanical engineer with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co., retiring in 1987. He was a member of Springfield Elks BPOE 1560 and a longtime blood donor. Mr. Muse enjoyed puttering, fishing, gardening; was an avid golfer and ice hockey player; coached the Springfield Hockey Club team; and was a Boston Bruins fan. Survivors include five children, Kenneth Muse of Saxtons River, William Muse of Bluffton, South Carolina, Sandra Neronsky of Chester, Deborah Hodgeman of Baltimore, Mary Patria of Charlestown, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, John Muse; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Oct. 24, 2018; a grandson; and siblings, Edna Hubbard, Richard Jr., Robert, Joseph, Charles, Wilfred, Raymond, Laurence and David Muse. There are no calling hours. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with the Rev. John Loughnane officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
