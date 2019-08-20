Clifford Wisell RUTLAND — Clifford Wisell of Worcester, Massachusetts, formerly of Rutland, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lutheran Rest Home in Worcester. Clifford was born in Proctor on June 8, 1932, and grew up in Rutland. He was the son of the late Stanley and Ruth Wisell and brother of the late Betty Melen of Rutland. He is survived by his brothers David Wisell and longtime partner Sandra Patch, of Center Rutland, and Kenneth L. Wisell and wife Carol, of Wrentham, Massachusetts. He is also survived by three nephews and two nieces. Growing up, Clifford was an Eagle Scout and liked to hunt. Before joining the Army to serve during the Korean War, he worked for his father at Wisell’s Cottage Cheese distributors located in Mount Holly. Before moving to Massachusetts, you could always find Clifford at the Midway Diner. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Center Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.