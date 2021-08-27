Clint S. Roberts ORWELL — Clint Seth Roberts, 50, of Orwell and formerly of Fair Haven, died suddenly Aug. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, Aug. 28, 1970, to George E. and Elizabeth J. (Hurlburt) Roberts. Mr. Roberts is survived by his caregivers, Brenda and Randy Jones, of Orwell, and by Mariah Jones, of Barre, with whom Clint had a special bond. He is also survived by four brothers, one sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and caregivers, Linda and Gerry LaFoe. The Joneses wish to thank the Community Access Program of Rutland, Debbie Gates and Kate Hoover for their years of support. There was a private burial in Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Access Program, P.O. Box 222, Rutland, VT 05702; or a charity of one’s choice.
