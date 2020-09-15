Clivia M. (Ambrosini) Keenan RUTLAND — Clivia M. Ambrosini Keenan, 97, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Proctor on Oct. 28, 1922, the daughter of Tamante and Matilda (Zapponi) Ambrosini. Most of her life, she lived in Rutland and in October 1985, when she married Thomas A. Keenan, M.D., they both became residents of Spring Hill, Florida, dividing their time between Vermont and Florida. Clivia was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1940 and a graduate of the Rutland Business College in 1941. She was employed by the Marble Savings Bank in Rutland on Sept. 8, 1941, and retired in October 1985, when she married Thomas A. Keenan, M.D. Clivia was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, who died in 1997; four brothers, T. Serse Ambrosini, Dino J. Ambrosini, Derno A. Ambrosini and Socrates J. Ambrosini; two sisters, Enes Ghio and Lydia Ravenna. Surviving are a sister-in-law, Jean Ambrosini of Rutland; a niece, Marie Loso of Bomoseen; Marie’s daughter, Debra Gawet of Florida, and her son, Carter; a niece, Virginia L. Ambrosini Neu, M.D., of California; a nephew, Timothy Harney and his son, Justin; a nephew, Paul J. Ambrosini, M.D., of Pennsylvania; her caregiver, Terry O’Connor of Rutland. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Christ The King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
