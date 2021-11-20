CM/Sgt. Richard P. Ritter GOLDSBORO, N.C. — CM/Sgt. Richard P. Ritter, 85, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, formerly of Forestport, New York, and husband of Eileen N., passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021. In addition to his loving wife, Eileen Hughes Ritter, Richard is survived by two nephews, Gary B. Ritter and Mark E. Ritter (both of Forestport, New York) and also by numerous nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law on his wife’s side of the family. The last member of this Ritter family, Richard was predeceased by his father, Ralph V. Ritter; his mother, Mable I. (Houghton) Ritter; and a brother, Ralph E. Ritter Jr. Richard was born in Auburn, New York, on June 13, 1936, a son of Ralph V. and Mable I. Houghton Ritter. He grew up in Forestport, attending Forestport Central School through his junior year when he left school to enlist in the United States Air Force. His Air Force career was unique, exciting and somewhat dangerous. His first four years serving in the USAF were spent as a crew member flying out of California to the far reaches of the Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand. After a one-year tour in Iceland, he returned to New Jersey for a new assignment flying the European continent and east to India, as well as south to Africa and South America. While not traveling all over the planet, he met, wooed and married Eileen, who was also a member of the USAF. In 1965, he was selected for a very high profile, sensitive and challenging position in the Presidential Air Wing in Washington, D.C. He spent the next 13 years in that position, achieving the title/position of Chief Standardization Flight Steward. During these years, Mr. Ritter served many notables, including Vice President Rockefeller, 5-star Gen. Omar L. Bradley on his last speech to the cadets at West Point, the Apollo 13 Crew on a round-the world tour upon their safe return to Earth, General Westmoreland and too many VIPs to recount. His first mission to Viet Nam was when there were only 200 American advisers in that country. His last was three months before the American Embassy fell. He additionally qualified for every campaign between these two events. During his 26-year career as a flight crew member, he traveled to almost every nation on the planet and almost every airfield or airport, usually staying for several days. His finished his USAF career as Chief of Security at Griffiss Air Force Base of Rome, New York. He retired in 1980, and took a position with Federal Civil Service at Griffiss AFB, retiring completely in 1995, after a rewarding and eventful 40-year career with the United States Air Force. Also in 1995, after surviving another brutal winter, he and his wife moved to North Carolina. Richard was fond of stating “Winter is a four-letter word!” Shortly after the move to North Carolina, they purchased the first of several recreational vehicles, traveling south and west when not at home. For several years, they stayed full time on the road. Richard had one regret; that he had not moved to North Carolina sooner. Richard will be interred privately in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport, New York. His arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home Inc., Boonville. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
