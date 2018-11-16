Colleen Sprague Gardner PITTSFORD - Colleen Sprague Gardner, 83, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side at Rutland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Nov. 13, 2018. She was born in Brandon to Waven and Mildred (Hill) Sprague on Christmas Eve, 1934. She enjoyed crosswords, puzzles and Scrabble games with her daughters. She enjoyed going to her grandkids' games and started watching the Red Sox games with us. She loved caring for others and her family was her pride and joy. She was a dedicated foster grandparent at the Milton and Pittsford schools for many years. She volunteered for the Senior Companion program for a few years. We were blessed to find passionate caregivers, so she could stay in her own home longer. Sincere thanks to Lori Keith, Laurie Hemple and Martha St. Armour for caring for mom as if she was their mother. Sandra Smith and Art Bradish, at Village Manor where she lived for 20 years, were her guardian angels. We are very thankful for the compassionate care from those at Loretto Home, Rutland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center and BAYADA Hospice in Rutland. Survivors are her daughters Sherry LaPorte and husband Rick, Shelley Smith and husband Stub, all of North Chittenden, Donna Hosking and husband Dave, of Essex Junction; her brother, Ronnie Sprague and wife Barbara; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sprague; and stepfather, Donald LaPorte. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren Ryan LaPorte and wife Gwen, Georgia, Marion, Elsie, Thomas LaPorte and wife Heather, Matelin, Stella, Amy Kehoe and husband Ashley, Gabriella, Hunter, Elizabeth, Evan Smith and wife Kate, Addilyn. She was predeceased by her parents; her special mother, Shirley LaPorte, of Leicester; and her brother, Gary Sprague, of Rutland Town; sister-in-law, Judy Sprague, of Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St., in Brandon. Interment will follow in the Forestdale Cemetery in Forest Dale. A reception will follow at American Legion Post 55 in Brandon.
