Connie A. Dwyer RUTLAND — Connie A. Dwyer, 85, died Dec. 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She leaves behind two sons, David Dwyer, of North Clarendon, Edward Dwyer, of Brandon; three siblings, William Sharp, of Berlin, Patricia Waite, of North Clarendon, Sylvia Longley, of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dwyer; parents, Francis and Mildred Lane; and a sister, Nillie Bridges. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
