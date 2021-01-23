Connie Gilmore RUTLAND — Connie Mae Gilmore, 83, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease, Jan. 17, 2021, at Mountain View Center, surrounded by family. She was born March 31, 1937, in Pittsfield, Vermont, the daughter of Azro and Esther (Alexander) Fisk. She received her education in Pittsfield, Bethel, and at Castleton College. Connie was a dedicated mother and wife. She loved children and taught kindergarten out of her home, worked for the Tinmouth Elementary School and later opened a day care out of her home in Wallingford. A few years later, she moved to Rutland to care for her mother. She dedicated her life to taking care of others – both children and elderly. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, sewing, listening to music, frog collectibles, feeding and watching the birds, camping and traveling with family, and her little dogs, Sasha and Cricket. She always had a smile and encouraging word for everyone she met. Her silliness and wit could get everyone around her laughing so hard they cried, and she gave incredible hugs. Connie was a true optimist and saw the silver lining in every cloud, always lifting the spirits of those around her. Survivors include her five children, Donna (Jay) Fix of Winchester, Virginia, Edward (Gretchen) Gilmore Jr. of Shrewsbury, Vermont, Diane (Dale) Perry of Whitehall, New York, Elizabeth (Mike) Frederick of Wallingford, Vermont, Elsie Gilmore of St. Petersburg, Florida: six siblings, Azro (Lorraine) Fisk of Wellington, Missouri, Lew (Pattie) Fisk of Cincinnati, Ohio, John (Dianne) Fisk of Rutland, Vermont, Bill (Norma) Fisk of Vershire, Vermont, Charlotte (Dusty) Mills of Williamstown, Vermont, Seppie Casagrande of Salem, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her ex-husband, Edward Gilmore Sr.; her lifetime friend, Ethel Ranney; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. A special thank you to Nate Quarters from Mountain View Center for all his love and compassionate care he gave to our mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through the Tossing Funeral Home.
