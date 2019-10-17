Connie M. Stratton RUTLAND — Connie Mae Stratton, 70, passed away Monday at the UVM Medical Center following a long illness. She was born on Nov. 14, 1948, daughter of Donald and Helen (Fisk) Francis. She married Schuyler Stratton Jr. on June 5, 2005. Connie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking, entertaining, boating and camping. She was born and raised her family in Vermont, but since retiring, she has been a summer resident of Maine and winter resident of Florida. Connie is survived by her husband Schuyler; her children: Ronald (Kristie) LaFountain, Christine (Kelly) Sowles, and Victoria (Stephen) LaFountain; her step-children: Nathan Stratton, and Kendra (Bradley) Albertson; siblings Sharron, Donna, Terry, Leona, Deirdra and Donald; and her grandchildren: Nathan, Ashley, Justin, Christopher, Arianna, Morgan, Aaron, Emily, Alex, Anthony, Spencer, Jake, Jeremy, Peyton, Gabriel and Julianna. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother David. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
