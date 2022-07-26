Constance H. Bixby LUDLOW — Constance Bixby, 95 of Ludlow passed away quietly in her favorite chair at home, looking out her window, early in the morning of July 23, 2022. She was born on November 20, 1026, the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Rice) Howard. Connie was an avid reader and funneled her love of books into a 43 year career as head librarian at Fletcher Memorial Library. During her many years, she inspired many young people to learn and made so many lifelong connections with multiple generations of Ludlow residents. In her free time she enjoyed reading, watching birds, gardening and her pet cats. She was a proud member of the Vermont Chapter of Eastern Stars. In 2001, Connie’s beloved husband of 58 years, Francis M. Bixby passed away. Being a strong, independent woman, she could still be found raking leaves or mowing her lawn while in her 80’s. Connie is survived by her daughter Sandra Merrill, her grandchildren Beth Merrill and Raymond Merrill (wife Lisa), her great grandchildren Ryan and Aaron Merrill, and her great-great granddaughters, Kinlee and Kennedy Merrill. She is also survived by nephews Mark Butler (Mary Ann) and Kevin Butler (Amanda). Besides being pre-deceased by her husband Francis, Connie was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister, Gloria H. Butler and a great grandson Jonathon Merrill. She leaves behind many friends and family members. After a long life, she closes this chapter of her great book. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of her family at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
