Constance Cook RUTLAND TOWN — Constance Corinne Cook, 85, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her residence after a long illness. She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Rutland, the daughter of Milton and Stella (Kent) Dailey. She graduated from Rutland High School, then completed nurses training at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier. Mrs. Cook was employed by Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association for over 40 years until her retirement in 2013. She attended Pittsford Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to bow shoots, hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing and camping. Survivors include two children, Connie Sue Erickson of Rutland, Shawn Erickson of Chittenden who was her caregiver; two stepdaughters, Stacey and Nancy Geno, both of Keene, New Hampshire; two stepsons, Steve Geno of Rutland Town and Mark Geno of Brattleboro; a sister, Rosita Dumas of Rutland; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Milton Erickson in 2008 and Eric Erickson in 2017; and a grandson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home.
