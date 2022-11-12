Constance Green RUTLAND TOWN — It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Constance “Connie” Amelia Green. She passed away at 59 years old on November 8, a longtime neighbor and friend in Rutland. She graduated from New York University with a degree in psychology. Connie’s bright light and radiant heart shined loving kindness onto all, particularly dogs and children. She is survived by her sisters Melissa Green and her husband Terry Hugg of Austin, TX and Suzanne Green and her wife Dana Green of Gulfport, FL. Also survived by her niece Ally Hugg and her husband Matt Knight, great niece Eberly Knight and great nephew Arlo Knight. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rutland on December 10 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.