Constance H. Crossman RUTLAND — Connie Crossman passed away under the kind care of the staff at the Meadows and BAYADA Hospice care in Rutland Town, Vermont, on June 17, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born in Putnam, Connecticut February 27,1935, and lived most of her life in Rutland, Vt. serving with her husband at the Calvary Bible Church. She was the daughter and only child of Clayton and Viola (Williams) Hurlbut, of Putnam, Ct. She was married to Dean Cary Crossman of Ira, Vt. on November 15,1958. Connie is survived by her four children, Andrew Crossman and his wife, Heidi (Guggenburger), Timothy Crossman and his wife, Cheryl (Peterson), Philip Crossman, and Faith (Crossman) Claessens and her husband, Bill. Connie leaves many grandchildren (Alexandra, Torrey, Stefanie, Skyler, Simeon, Ethan and Zoey Crossman, and William and Nathan Claessens). She also leaves numerous great-grandchildren (Amalia, Tess, Samantha and Mabel Burtt, Thatcher, Ira, Flynn, and Flora Belle Crossman, and Rowan Claessens). A 1952 graduate of Midwood Highschool in Brooklyn, NY, she obtained her BA degree from Bob Jones University in 1956, going on to work as an itinerant educator in Vermont before her marriage in 1958. She and Dean began ministering in a new church in Brattleboro, Vermont in 1961 and then moved to Rutland in1963 where they and a few friends started the Calvary Bible Church on Grove St. Over the years of her work in ministry, she served as a devoted wife and mother and as a teacher, musician, program organizer, and friend to many in both the church and community. She participated in numerous mission trips to Hungary, Russia, and China where she dedicated herself to work with children. For many years, she helped in the running of the Discovery Christian bookstore in Rutland, served children in local school nature programs, and published a book on nature activities for children, later translated into Russian and distributed in Russia. Connie was nominated and selected as Vermont Mother-of-the-Year in April of 1996. She was a friend to many and leaves this phase of her life beloved by her family and community. There will be a graveside burial service in the East Clarendon Cemetery (across from the Rutland airport) on July 1 at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Glenn Davis and pastor Eric May will be officiating. Refreshments will be following in the fellowship hall or parsonage of the Calvary Bible Church. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Calvary Bible Church Youth Ministry/Camp Scholarships in memory of Dean and Constance Crossman (2 Meadow Lane, Rutland, VT 05701) Attn: Financial Office, or at http://cbcvt.org where there is a place to give memorial gifts. Funeral arrangements were made by Tossing Funeral Home.
