Constance L. Woolson SPRINGFIELD — Constance L. (Baker) Woolson 91, formerly of Springfield passed away on March 22, 2023 at her home at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vermont. She was born August 6, 1931 in New York City the daughter of Ralph and Helen (McAllister) Baker. She attended The Emma Willard School (1939) and Connecticut College. She married Lawrence B. Woolson on June 7, 1952; he predeceased her on June 19, 2018. She is survived by her three children, Lawrence B. Woolson Jr. and his wife Jill, Leigh McAllister Richards and her husband George and Peter Hazen Woolson and his wife Alessandra; grandchildren K Hazen Woolson and his wife Emily, Leah Stauffer and her husband Matt, Zachary Richards and his wife Lauren, Sam Richards, Christian, Thomas and Ian Woolson; great grandchildren George and Oliver Stauffer, Logan and Flynn Richards. She was very active in the Congregational Church, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Garden Club, Hospital Auxiliary, Community Players and the Art Center. She enjoyed tennis, canoeing, alpine and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. She traveled the world with her husband. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at the Summer Hill Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Michael Mario will officiate. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
