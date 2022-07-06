Constance Ritchie RUTLAND — Constance V. Ritchie, 60, died June 29, 2022. Surviving are a daughter, Brandy Lussier: 2 sons, Eric and Troy Ritchie; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She was predeceased by a son Brad; siblings, Frederick and Christina Tompkins. Calling hours will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm Wednesday July 6, 2022 in the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the Clifford Funeral Home.
