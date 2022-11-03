Constance Wheelock MT. HOLLY — Constance (Connie) Ann Wheelock, 87, died October 26, 2022 at Oakdale Nursing Home in Boylston, MA. She was born February 26, 1935 in Marietta, OH the daughter of Clinton and Geraldine (Hanna) Wagner. Survivors include her two daughters, Gerri Pinney and husband Robert of Rutland, VT, Sharon McGowan and husband Patrick of Princeton, MA, a son Robert Link and wife Deborah of Hot Springs, VA, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Connie was predeceased by her husband Forrest Wheelock, two daughters, Tami Fredette and Karen Buskey and a son Thomas "Ron" Link. A graveside service will be at a later date.
