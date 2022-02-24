Constance Young FAIR HAVEN — Constance Young, 78, of Fair Haven, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence, after a long period of declining health. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 5, 1943. She attended Frostburg State College in Maryland. Constance married John Young in 1973. She was employed at Fair Haven Graded School for many years. Her students loved her. She loved cooking, quilting, gardening and especially, golfing. Survivors include her husband, John “Jack" Young, of Fair Haven; her daughter, Jennifer (Seth) Beck and their children, Byron and Calliope, of Massachusetts; and her son, John (Rommy) and their children, Tayah, Lincoln and Hollis, of Poultney; along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.