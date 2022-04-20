Cora A. Drake MENDON — Cora Ann Drake, 79, of Mendon, died on April 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 8, 1943, in Castleton, the daughter of Eli and Frances (Williams) Drake. Cora is survived by two sisters, Mary Marra, of Milton, Vermont, and Jane Walker, of Mendon, Vermont; a sister-in-law, Betty Drake, of Rutland, Vermont; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
