Corey W. Mullan PROCTOR — Corey William Mullan, 51, of Proctor, died Friday at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on May 8, 1968 in Montpelier, the son of William and Betsy (Tucker) Mullan. Mr. Mullan graduated from the Proctor High School in 1987 and enlisted in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1990. He was employed for over 15 years by Fyles Bros in Orwell until his illness. Mr. Mullan enjoyed collecting antiques. Survivors include two sons Ryan and Brad, his mother Betsy Mullan Landon, siblings Craig, Keith, Thomas, Valerie, Ardra, Scott, Dayyanna, and Joshua, a grandson Benjamin, his best friend Daniel Blanchard, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father. A celebration of his life will be in at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
